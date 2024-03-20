West Coast Financial LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 212,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.94. 2,543,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.