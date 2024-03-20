Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 432.05 ($5.50), with a volume of 35956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.39).

Specifically, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Genuit Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,117.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.12.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Genuit Group

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.