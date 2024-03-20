West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 15,338 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 680,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,464. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

