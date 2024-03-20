West Coast Financial LLC Buys 3,485 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,099 shares of company stock worth $13,605,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNA traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $290.24. 98,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,391. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

