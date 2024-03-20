West Coast Financial LLC Buys 50,778 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,005. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.