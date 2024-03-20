West Coast Financial LLC Buys 5,193 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

