West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. 372,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

