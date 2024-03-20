CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0701 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $56.47 million and $3.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06686335 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,246,723.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

