FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock remained flat at $38.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 808,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 84.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

