West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,452,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.4 %

MUSA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.75. 59,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,415. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.01 and a 1-year high of $426.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.