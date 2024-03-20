Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for argenx (ARGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX):

3/5/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $346.00 to $402.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $462.00 to $471.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $451.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $472.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $518.00 to $522.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

argenx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of argenx stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $356.67. 277,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.86. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

