West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Albany International worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. 35,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

