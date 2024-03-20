Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $17.36 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $488.07 million and $17.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00084327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,486,627,838 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

