iExec RLC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.60 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00005810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $271.17 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00015048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,727.91 or 1.00373929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010683 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00159334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.49674137 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $22,579,858.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

