Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.52

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 59011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The stock has a market cap of C$982.18 million, a P/E ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.350162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.