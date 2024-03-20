CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $318.06 and last traded at $320.28. Approximately 476,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,107,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.69, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

