Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 962,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,903 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -557.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 82,388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynex Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

