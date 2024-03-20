Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.85 and last traded at $240.59. Approximately 3,832,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.07 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,173 shares of company stock valued at $147,762,844. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.