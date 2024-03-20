Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 262,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,842,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Altice USA by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,328,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

