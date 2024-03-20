Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.66. 167,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 819,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.