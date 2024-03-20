HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 4%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 8,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 125,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
HilleVax Trading Down 5.9 %
Insider Transactions at HilleVax
In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,039 shares of company stock valued at $856,062. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
