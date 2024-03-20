Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.01 and last traded at $175.14. 5,575,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 45,171,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

