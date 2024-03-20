Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 3.4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 223,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,761,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.