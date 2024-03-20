Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 195,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 281,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

PAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Paymentus by 41.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

