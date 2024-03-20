CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 0.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $72.01. Approximately 282,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,031,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

