SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.9% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. 11,462,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 57,862,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

