Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.73.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$60.76. The company had a trading volume of 230,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,177. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.93. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,807. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

