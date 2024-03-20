PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSK. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.82. The company had a trading volume of 102,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,111. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$20.41 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9411115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

