TD Securities Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$18.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.46. 176,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,258. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

