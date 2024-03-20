Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.