Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
