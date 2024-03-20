Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 448.39% from the company’s previous close.
Barksdale Resources Trading Down 8.8 %
BRO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. 146,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Barksdale Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.95.
About Barksdale Resources
