Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 448.39% from the company’s previous close.

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 8.8 %

BRO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. 146,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Barksdale Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.95.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

