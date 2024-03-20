Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

