Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.80. 370,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,367. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

