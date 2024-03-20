iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 227,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.49. 2,165,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,527. The company has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

