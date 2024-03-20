Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.67. The stock had a trading volume of 793,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $160.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.