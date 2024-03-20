Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 11,797 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 156,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

