Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.16. 49,448,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,228,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06. The stock has a market cap of $551.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

