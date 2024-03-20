Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,990. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

