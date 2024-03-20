Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after buying an additional 180,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,317. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.