Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.22. 1,721,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,877. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $562.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

