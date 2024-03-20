Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Increased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.95% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

