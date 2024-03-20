Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. 8,155,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

