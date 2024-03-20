Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 7,057 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 499,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

