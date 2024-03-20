Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.17

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
