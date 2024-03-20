Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.17

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

