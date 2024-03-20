NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Up 4%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 90,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 110,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$120.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

