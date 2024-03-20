Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 20,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 316,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanterix

Quanterix Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $951.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 646,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 366,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.