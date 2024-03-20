C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 137,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,596,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $576.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.24.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 638.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

