Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 84,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 916,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $929.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $206,832. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.