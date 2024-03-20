Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 179,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 79,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.22.
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
