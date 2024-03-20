iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.05. 572,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

